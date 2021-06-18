Tropical Storm to pass southeast of ArkLaTex this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed for a beautiful Friday morning, followed by a toasty afternoon. We continue to watch what is likely to become Tropical Storm Claudette in the Gulf Of Mexico, but all signs point to this staying southeast of us and bringing minimal impacts this weekend.

For your Friday morning, the hours from sunrise to 10 a.m. may be the most comfortable weather we will feel all week. Some areas will be in the mid-60s at sunrise with noticeably lower humidity. We should still be in the mid-80s by 10 a.m., but once the afternoon hits we will have a lot of sun shining down and a returning south breeze will warm us into the low and mid-90s. Par for the course this week.

Friday forecast high temperatures

All eyes across the region are focused on the path of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, which will eventually become Tropical Depression then Tropical Storm Claudette later today. The path of this system is expected to take into southeast Louisiana, making landfall late tonight or early tomorrow morning. This will be far enough from the ArkLaTex that we won’t see any major wind or rain impacts, but we may be close enough to pick up a few outer band rain showers mainly in Texas and Louisiana south of I-20 (the Toledo Bend Region).

4 am. advisory Potential Tropical Cyclone Three

4 a.m. advisory forecast path

We may begin to see a few rain showers south of I-20 later today and tonight. Right now it doesn’t look like the rain will be far enough north to impact I-20 or I-30 but this could change tomorrow. Some of the outer bands of Claudette may push rain as far north as the I-20 corridor Saturday, but the most significant weather impact most of us will see will be the harmless increase in cloud cover leaving us mostly cloudy at times between periods of sunshine expected throughout the weekend as well.

Temperatures will be very warm, with highs in the low to mid-90s through Fathers Day. It looks like we will break this heatwave for a few days next week.

A cold front will move into the region late Monday into Monday night. There will be some rain that develops during the day Monday, with some of the rain lingering into Tuesday as well. It looks like most of the rain may fall during the overnight hours so hopefully it won’t have much of an impact on us.

Temperatures will fall into the 80s behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday with lower humidity, a rare treat in June.

Rainfall accumulations with Tropical Storm Claudette and the cold front will average less than an inch in all areas.

Expected rainfall Friday through next Tuesday