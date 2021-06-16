Tropical system in the Gulf could bring rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The hot and humid weather pattern will continue through Friday, it’s becoming increasingly likely that we will be affected by a strengthening tropical system expected to move inland from the Gulf Of Mexico this weekend. More on that in a moment..

In the short term, we will continue to live in a hot and humid world. Morning temperatures in the low 70s will quickly respond to mostly sunny skies through the morning warming us to high temperatures in the 90s this afternoon. Heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures with humidity factored in will peak around 100 degrees today. We do not have a Heat Advisory in effect as the baseline for that is a heat index of 105 or above. It’s an improvement, but still not much relief.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There is a weak ‘cool front’ set to move through the ArkLaTex today. It won’t do anything to our temperatures but it may drop our dewpoint or humidity levels a notch or two, this will be what keeps us out of heat advisory territory. This front may also create enough uplift in the atmosphere to ring out a stray rain shower. While I still expect most areas to be dry today, a few of us may see a quick 5 to 10-minute shower at some point mainly during the afternoon or evening.

The hot and mainly dry weather will roll on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-90s. Skies will generally remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A developing Tropical Depression and perhaps eventual Tropical Storm (Claudette) is brewing in the Gulf Of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center expects this system to develop by Thursday or Friday and move north towards the Texas/Louisiana coastline this weekend.

The model trend this morning has been to push the storm west, which is not good news for our weekend. This would put the ArkLaTex on the rainy side of the storm, with the main impacts occurring during the day Saturday. While wind doesn’t look like an issue, we could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain in Louisiana and Arkansas through Sunday, with lighter amounts further from the center of circulation, likely less than an inch, in most areas of Texas and Oklahoma. This is all preliminary, expect changes to the track and rainfall projection in the upcoming days. There is a decent chance the rain will taper off quickly Sunday, which may salvage Father’s Day backyard BBQ’s.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Sunday night

Following the tropical system this weekend a cold front will blast through next Monday and Tuesday bringing another round of rain and a few thunderstorms. This front looks like it may break the heat for the middle of next week.