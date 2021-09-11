Tropical system will bring rain to ArkLaTex next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dry weather is expected to continue Sunday, but late Sunday clouds will increase ahead of a developing tropical system in the Gulf Of Mexico. While this system is not expected to strengthen into the kind of storm that would bring significant impacts, it will bring rain and cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex for a few days next week.

The great weather is expected for another 24 hours, as low temperatures, Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the low to mid-60s. You will enjoy that Fall feeling in the air if you are outside in the hours around sunrise.

Saturday night into Sunday morning expected low temperatures

We will see lots of sun through the morning Sunday with highs winding up in the low 90s in most areas with a light south wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Sunday afternoon we will start to feel an increase in humidity as tropical air returns from the Gulf Of Mexico ahead of a developing tropical system. There is a very slight chance we could see some rain develop Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an organized area of thunderstorms moving off the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf Of Mexico. There is a high chance this will become our next Tropical Depressing, either Nicholas or Odette at some point Sunday or Monday. Conditions are not favorable for a strong system to develop, but regardless of this becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm, it will send some rain into the ArkLaTex Monday through Wednesday based on the current forecast which remains uncertain.

National Hurricane Center areas to watch

The rain would be lightly scattered Monday, but we may see an uptick in scattered rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, with a cold front added to the mix Wednesday to keep that chance for rain going.

The forecast models are not in good agreement with where the heaviest rain will fall, but there is some potential for heavy rain across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana where some 2-4 inch accumulations will be possible. Spread out over several days, and coming off dry weather the previous week this is not likely to bring any flash flooding. Areas along and north of I-20 are generally expected to receive less than an inch of rainfall.

Weather Prediction Center 7 day rainfall outlook

This system will likely cool our temperatures a few degrees next week as highs will be in the 80s due to the widespread cloud cover and passing rainfall. Overnight lows will be warmer due to high humidity but remain comfortably in the upper 60s and low 70s each night.