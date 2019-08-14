Tropics unusually quiet due to Saharan dust

Weather

by: Amanda Holly

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now is usually the time in hurricane season when tropical activity starts heating up, but Saharan dust is keeping the Atlantic unusually quiet this year. This will only be the third time in the past 20 years in which no storms have developed from July 15 to August 15.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days. Saharan dust continues to move off the coast of Africa in large plumes, limiting chances of development.

If tropical waves start moving off the coast of Africa again, there is plenty of warm water spread across much of the Atlantic. This could act as fuel for any storms that try to develop.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Amanda Holly and Ed Bloodsworth in Tampa will be discussing this unusually quiet period in this week’s Tracking the Tropics live stream. WKRG Meteorologist Taylor Sarallo will join them from Mobile at 1:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Thursday

97° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 72°

Friday

98° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 98° 76°

Saturday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Sunday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 77°

Monday

96° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

91°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
80°

78°

12 AM
Clear
6%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
9%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
11%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
11%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
12%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
14%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
12%
75°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
9%
80°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
7%
84°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
6%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
6%
90°

