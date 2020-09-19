Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

TS Beta stationary in the Gulf of Mexico; rain on the increase next week

Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday was a very nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were pleasant in the 70s and 80s. Clouds will continue to increase as TS Beta slowly drifts to the west. Currently, Beta is producing rain and storms in SE Louisiana, S Mississippi, and SW Alabama. As the system moves westward, the rain will increase for the ArkLaTex.

Tonight, temperatures will fall down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will feel amazing for Sunday morning. Moisture and clouds will be on the increase for Sunday. As Beta drifts to the west, we can expect some rain showers around. I think the best chance for the rain will come south of Interstate 20. Models are still unsure of the path of Beta. In the short term, models agree on Beta heading towards Texas. However, it is unclear what happens next. If Beta remains along the coast, the ArkLaTex will not see as much rain. If Beta moves inland and move more inland over Louisiana, the ArkLaTex will see more rain. With both scenarios, the higher rain amounts will fall south of Interstate 20.

Throughout next week, the rain will begin to expand more to the north. Here is some good news. With the clouds and rain around, highs will only get into the 60s and 70s. For areas north of Shreveport-Bossier, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″. South of Interstate 20, rain amounts will range between 2-5″. The forecast is very uncertain so make sure to stay updated on all of the changes.

