TS Beta to make landfall in Texas Monday night; impacts are likely in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was another awesome afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures and weather conditions are great with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase. Lows will fall into the 60s. Then our attention turns towards Beta. As of this writing, Tropical Storm Beta still has winds of 60 mph moving slowly to the west. Beta is expected to make a landfall between Port O’Connor and Houston Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The overall steering currents are weak which will keep Beta near the Texas coastline. Eventually Beta will accelerate moving into Louisiana for Wednesday and Thursday. As I mentioned Saturday, Beta staying along the Texas and Louisiana coast would mean lower rain amounts for the region. However, models are showing the center of Beta east of Shreveport by Thursday morning. Rain coverage is likely Monday-Wednesday. Rain chances will decrease on Thursday as Beta moves away.

Through Thursday, much of the ArkLaTex can expect rainfall amounts between 3-5 inches. The higher totals will fall to the south. Friday and Saturday are looking good. Our next storm system will arrive for Sunday. Highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 60s. Keep up the forecast!

