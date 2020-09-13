TS Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday; impacts to remain to the east of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms are beginning to develop over Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas. The thunderstorms are associated with a tropical wave moving away from the ArkLaTex. The showers and storms will begin to fizzle out this evening. Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the lower to middle 70s. For Monday, we will see rain coverage on the decrease. The first tropical wave will be to the south. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropical Storm Sally continues to gain strength in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Sally is expected to make landfall near Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sally is expected to slow down before making landfall. One major concern with this is the heavy rainfall totals to come from the storm. All models are keeping Sally to our east. The ArkLaTex will not see many impacts from Sally besides clouds and some rain showers.

TS Sally

The best chance of rain and storms for the region will come on Thursday. A trough of low pressure will come through and help push a front into the area. The trough of low pressure will also steer Sally into the Deep South and eventually into the Mid Atlantic by the weekend. The weekend for us is looking great with lots of sunshine and slightly below normal temperatures. For the next seven days, we will see highs into the 80s and 90s and lows in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days

