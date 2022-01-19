T’storm Watch until 7pm; coldest air of the winter by the weekend

Look for thunderstorms to end this evening as much colder air invades the ArkLaTex behind a strong cold front. Temperatures Thursday could be 30 degrees colder than Wednesday over much of the area. The coldest night of the winter is possible Friday night.

A strong cold front is making its way through the ArkLaTex and is producing scattered strong thunderstorms. The threat of a few severe storms will continue through Wednesday evening with damaging straight-line winds being the main threat. A few reports of hail will be possible. While the tornado threat is very low, an isolated tornado cannot totally be ruled out.

Futurecast shows that the storms will move out of the area late Wednesday evening. Once the cold front moves through your area, the wind will shift around to the north and will become rather gusty. We will likely see gusts of 20 to 30 mph Wednesday night under a mostly cloudy sky. We will continue to see lots of clouds Thursday and much of Thursday night. Sunshine will return Friday and will likely stick around into the beginning of next week.

Once the storms end Wednesday evening, the highlight in our weather will turn to the cold. Temperatures Thursday will be much colder. After highs Wednesday in the 60s and 70s ahead of the cold front, highs Thursday will struggle to climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will see several nights with temperatures dipping near and below freezing. Lows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights will likely be in the 20s. The coldest night will be Friday night when we will see lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Our next chance of rain will likely return Monday night and Tuesday. As of right now, it appears that we will not see any severe weather and probably won’t even hear any thunder. Once this system clears the area, we will settle into a dry and cool pattern next week with highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.