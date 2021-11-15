Tuesday & Wednesday looking windy and warm with rain following Wednesday night

The combination of sunshine and a gusty south to southwesterly wind will bring very warm temperatures for the next few days. A cold front will bring rain and much cooler temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday. Thanksgiving looking rather soggy & mild.

Monday was another pleasantly warm day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the mid to upper 70s. The warming trend will continue both Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be much warmer as temperatures will settle into the middle 50s north to near 60 south. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday’s record high in Shreveport is 84 degrees. It looks like we will fall just short with a high of 82.

One reason for the near-record temperatures is a strong wind out of the south to southwest. We will likely see wind speeds both Tuesday and Wednesday of around 15 mph. Gusts could be over 25 mph.

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night and will bring areas of rain. A rumble of thunder will be possible but severe weather is highly unlikely. Rainfall totals should be rather light with most locations receiving less than ¼” Much cooler air will invade the area behind the front with a gusty north wind of 15 mph. Look for highs Thursday to struggle to make it into the 60s despite the return of some afternoon sunshine.

Dry weather will stick around into the weekend. Our next chance of rain will return Sunday. Once again, severe weather is looking doubtful and rain potential is looking rather low. A stronger disturbance will settle into the southwestern US by the middle of next week and bring the threat of more rain both next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. While rainfall amounts are looking heavier, the jury is still out on the extent of any severe weather threat. Once our first cold front moves through the area, we will remain rather cool with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 30s and 40s.

-Todd Warren