Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot .. increasing chance for rain brings cooler temperatures later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat continues today, but we finally have found some relief as a disturbance in the Gulf will bring increasing rain chances as it moves inland later this week. This will lower temperatures into the 80s for some areas Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Our unseasonably hot weather continues today as we’ll go from the low 70s this morning to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index readings will again be just above 100 degrees.

We may see another round of rainfall south of I-20. This is due to the tropical low in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area, but it has a small chance (30%) of developing into a named system.

National Hurricane Center outlook

We will sit on the northern fringes of its range today so we will likely see a good chance of showers and a few storms across east Texas and Louisiana.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The low will get pulled inland tomorrow through Friday. The center of the system will move to our west, but we will be on the wet side of the system which should bring a decent round of rainfall Wednesday through Friday.

Potential track for remnants of Gulf tropical low

The biggest impacts may come Thursday/Friday with the expected rain and clouds holding highs in the 80s for the first time this month.

This may help out with burn bans in east Texas as rainfall accumulations may exceed 2 inches or more. If the system were to take a more easterly track we could see higher totals in other areas of the ArkLaTex, and higher across our east Texas counties. We aren’t out of the woods as far as the potential for heavier rainfall to occur.

Rainfall accumulation through Sunday morning

