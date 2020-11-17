Tuesday will bring another cold morning and comfortable afternoon, rain returns late this weekend and next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will remain quiet and comfortable for the remainder of the week, but active weather could bring several days of rain late this weekend and early next week.

Expect little change from what we experienced Monday as we move into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise so grab a jacket or something with long sleeves before you go outside. A dry northeast breeze will bring all-day sunshine and comfortable high temperatures in the low 70s.

The cool Fall mornings will continue through the middle of the week, but we will see a slight warming trend with our afternoon temperatures. A strengthening ridge of high pressure centered over Texas and Oklahoma will push highs into the mid-70s in many areas Wednesday through Saturday. We will remain mostly sunny through Thursday, but start to see an increase in cloud cover and overnight temperatures late this week and into the weekend.

The weekend is still expected to start out dry. If you have outdoor activities planned, Saturday should be a dry and comfortable day, but it looks like a cold front will bring some rain, especially across the northern ArkLaTex at some point Sunday. The forecast models are trending slightly later with the arrival of rain, but it looks like the front will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday. This is the first of two disturbances that could bring rain to the region. The second disturbance will roll in late Monday into Tuesday keeping the potential for rain and storms in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

Future clouds and radar showing arrival of Sunday cold front

At this point it is looking like comfortable and dry weather will return around the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s still a way out and this outlook could change but check back for updates.

