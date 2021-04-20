Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Turning breezy Tuesday, heavy rain late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dry cold front will roll through the ArkLaTex later this afternoon, bringing a temperature drop late in the day. Heavy rain will be possible Friday into Saturday morning with a severe storm or two possible to close out the week.

Skies have cleared overnight leaving us mostly clear and chilly with early morning temperatures expected to be in the 40s. 


We will enjoy a nice warm-up in most areas before the front arrives. A south wind will push high temperatures into the mid-70s across much of Louisiana and Texas this afternoon. The front will arrive around noon north of I-30 which is why highs will be in the 60s in the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon. By 5 p.m. the temperatures will be falling quickly in Texarkana so keep a jacket with you to be on the safe side. Shreveport won’t feel the temperature drop until this evening.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures


The front is not expected to bring any rain, but you will know when it rolls through. A breezy northwest wind will develop behind the front this afternoon and evening with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. This north breeze will push cold air into the region overnight and we may see some record lows tonight, falling into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise tomorrow. Given that we are well into the growing season you may want to cover your plants anywhere north of I-30 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Expected overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s, Thursday we will see increasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.

A strong Pacific storm system will move into the ArkLaTex Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase during the afternoon and evening, with rain persisting into Friday night and Saturday morning. There are a couple of things we are watching during this time frame.

  1. We may see the potential for a few severe storms Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Given that we are 4 days away, we will see changes to the outlook, but as of right now the SPC is highlighting the potential for severe storms south of I-20 with all severe weather hazards possible.
Severe weather threat Friday into early Saturday

2. There will be a threat for heavy rain during a relatively short period of time which could lead to some flash flooding of roads and poor drainage areas. Widespread accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are possible with isolated amounts up to or exceeding 4 inches as well.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday through Saturday

Rain will taper off Saturday morning, so we may be able to salvage outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks great with dry weather and highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.

