Turning cold with additional rainfall Wednesday.. warmer this weekend.. active weather pattern next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cold air has returned this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 30s and 40s in most areas. Grab a jacket and umbrella as you leave home.

We aren’t seeing a lot of rain to begin the day, but scattered showers have been moving south to north across the region.

1-hour radar loop

There is a high likelihood that additional rain and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two will develop late this morning and into the early afternoon. As the rain tapers off we will be stuck with mostly cloudy to overcast skies through the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe storms south of I-20. A storm or two could produce high wind or hail. Given that air temperatures are in the 40s and 50s widespread severe weather is not expected.

With cold air pouring into the region with a breezy northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour it is one of those days where our highs will occur in the morning, with temperatures continuing to slowly drop through the afternoon. Most areas will be in the low and mid-40s between 2 and 5 p.m.

Expected temperatures Thursday afternoon

Another round of light rain may develop late tonight through sunrise Thursday. With temperatures in the low to mid-30s there is a chance rain may turn into a wintry mix of sleet, ice, and snow. Any accumulations will be light, only a dusting on grassy surfaces, and no impacts expected on area roadways.

We may see some late day sun tomorrow, but it will be a very cold Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A quick warmup takes us back into the low 60s Friday.

Enjoy the pleasant and mostly dry conditions this weekend as active weather is going to return next week. There will be a chance of thunderstorms next Monday through Wednesday.

Extended forecast

