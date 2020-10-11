Two cold fronts to arrive Monday and Thursday this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a picture-perfect afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We are seeing lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Tonight, a cold front will slide southward tonight and Monday. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s.

Lows tonight

Monday, highs will warm up into the upper 70s and lower and middle 80s. Monday’s cold front won’t really bring much cooler air. The front will just bring in drier air. Midweek temperatures will stay in the 80s. The major cold front will arrive for Thursday.

Thursday’s front will have not too much low-level moisture to work week. The front may squeeze out a few showers. Behind Thursday’s front, daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s. In the tropics, we are watching one tropical wave that has a low chance of development.

The next seven days

