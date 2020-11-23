Two cold fronts to bring unsettled weather, possible strong/severe storms, and heavy rain this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the heels of quiet weather last week an active and stormy pattern is setting up over the next 7 days. It appears we are headed into our usual Fall severe weather season as well as strong storms look possible Tuesday night, and perhaps Friday.

We are not expecting any inclement weather Monday, which will turn into a cool and sunny day behind our weekend cold front. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s at sunrise, so grab a jacket as you’ll feel a chilly east wind for a few hours early in the day.

Even with sunshine coming back throughout the day it will stay cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Expect a few clouds early in the day south of I-20, but there is no threat for rain as most of the ArkLaTex will be under sunny skies throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Ahead of this front, we may see a few scattered showers or isolated storms return Tuesday afternoon and evening across the northern ArkLaTex. Most of the rain will accompany the cold front Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The ingredients for severe weather are high with this system, but the timing of the best ingredients won’t line up for any widespread severe weather. Rather, any strong/severe storms will be isolated in nature mainly from 10 p.m. Tuesday through sunrise Wednesday morning. This will be an overnight severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for all counties and parishes. This means 1 or 2 storms will be capable of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, with a secondary threat for an isolated tornado. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch with this system.

Severe weather risk Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday

If you have travel plans for the holiday, we will clear out rapidly Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving is looking spectacular with partly cloudy and comfortable conditions, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The second cold front of the week will arrive Friday/Saturday. A warm front moving over the region Friday will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The cold front looks to arrive late, but given the warm and unstable air we may see a window for additional severe weather during this time. The forecast models aren’t in great agreement, but we will get these details ironed out in the upcoming days. Keep an eye on how this evolves if you have travel plans to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain will continue Saturday and perhaps into Sunday as well.

It’s a ways out but forecast models are showing several inches of rain possible with our late week cold front.