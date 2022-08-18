A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks.

Futurecast updated every hour

Rain chances briefly decrease : A band of heavy rain developed over the northern half of the ArkLaTex Wednesday night leaving anywhere from one to over four inches of rainfall in spots. You can see the latest radar estimates of rain here. The best chance of rain will shift to the south Thursday night, Friday, and probably Saturday. Futurecast shows more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening over East Texas and NW Louisiana mainly south of Interstate 20. This rain will quickly end late Thursday evening. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly over the southern half of the area. Rain will be possible once again over much of the ArkLaTex Saturday, with a little more coverage over the southern half of the area.

A soggy week next week: It still appears that we will see an extended period of rainy weather next week. The upper-level ridge that has kept the ArkLaTex rather hot and dry for much of the summer will shift all the way to the Pacific. Typically, upper-level ridges tend to suppress widespread rain. With this ridge out of the way and upper-level troughing prevalent over the eastern two-thirds of the country, we can expect a good chance of rain every day. The rain should begin to become more scattered by next weekend. Long-range models continue to show that most of the area has a good chance of seeing two to four inches of rain. It is possible that we could see scattered areas receive six to eight inches. As of right now, the chances of that happening look highest over the western third of the area.

Enjoy the break from the heat: Daytime temperatures for the next ten days will likely stay below normal for this time of year. Highs Friday and Saturday will likely return to the lower 90s. Most of next week will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be near or slightly below normal in the lower 70s.