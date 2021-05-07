Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Two more days of great weather; thunderstorms will return Sunday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. It feels very refreshing outside. Over the next few mornings, humidity levels will be on the increase. Friday will feature lots of sunshine in the ArkLaTex. Highs will warm up into the 70s and 80s. As high pressure moves to the east, the winds will return to the southeast. For Saturday, clouds will be on the increase.

Highs for Friday
Saturday will be a dry day with temperatures warming up into the middle and upper 80s. For Mother’s Day, I am expecting to see showers and thunderstorms increase. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong side. I believe the main concerns will be hail and winds. In an ideal situation, you would expect the cold front to produce thunderstorms and move out. For the upcoming work week that is not the case.

SPC Outlook for Sunday

The frontal boundary will serve as a lifting mechanism for additional showers and storms. A small break in the rain will come on Monday. A second upper disturbance will produce more showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Through next Thursday, the region will rainfall amounts between 1-2″. However, models are showing some locations that could pick up as much as 4-5″ of rain. Sunshine will return on Thursday.

The next seven days

