The ArkLaTex has had a rather hot and dry week. Our weather pattern will become cooler and much soggier next week. Several inches of rain will be possible from Saturday through next Thursday.

High temperatures so far today

Two more days of heat: Thursday was another partly cloudy, windy, hot, and humid day in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and low 70s over most of the area. We have seen daytime highs soar into the low to middle 90s. Friday looks to be a carbon copy of Thursday. Lows Friday morning will be in the low to middle 70s. Expect daytime highs to return to the low to middle 90s. Temperatures Saturday will also begin on a warm note with lows in the low to middle 70s. Thanks to more clouds, it probably won’t be as hot but temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Friday’s forecast

Front to bring the start of a rainy period: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday night with low clouds developing late. Those clouds should give way to plenty of sunshine Friday. Thunderstorms will likely develop to our west over NC TX and southern Oklahoma Friday afternoon. These storms will probably dissipate before making it far into our area. A cold front will probably stay to the northwest of our area Saturday. However, with the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has kept most of the area dry recently shifting more to the east, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The threat of rain will increase Saturday night and especially Sunday as the front eases into our area.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

Severe weather?: We likely will experience a few thunderstorms around the area this weekend. While a few strong to possibly severe storms will be possible, any severe weather threat should be isolated. If we do have any reports of severe weather it will likely come as a result of wind and hail. If we are going to experience any severe storms in the week ahead they will likely occur during the middle of next week. Even then, any severe reports should be isolated to scattered in nature.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

A break from the heat: Thanks to clouds, rain, and the passage of the front, we should see a nice break from the heat Sunday and most of next week. Thanks to lots of clouds and rain, high temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday could settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will likely be in the 60s. Once the rain finally ends, we will see the return of the heat. Highs will likely warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the beginning of Memorial Day weekend. Lows should return to near 70. The holiday weekend is looking dry. Should be perfect for next weekend’s Mudbug Madness in Shreveport.

Ten-day rainfall potential



Rainfall potential: The threat of rain will begin Saturday and continue through next Thursday. As of right now, rain chances are looking highest Sunday and probably Tuesday. Models continue to indicate that we could see well above normal rainfall during this period with totals of two to four inches looking likely for most of the area. It is possible that we could see amounts exceed six inches. Flooding could become a concern. This risk will be highest Tuesday and Wednesday.