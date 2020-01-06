Two more days of sunshine and mild temperatures.. severe storms expected late Friday

Sunshine to stick around for a few days. The rain threat will hold off until Thursday. A strong storm system will bring the threat for severe weather late Friday through Friday night.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The workweek got off to a pleasant start Monday despite a weak cold front that is moving through the ArkLaTex. Behind this front, look for the sunshine to continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will likely stay above normal but should be cooler than what we have experienced over the past few days. Look for lows Monday night to dip into the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely stay mild in the low to middle 60s. Wednesday will get off to a colder start with lows in the low to mid-30s. Despite that chilly start, look for highs the rebound to the mid-60s.

Clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be a good possibility Thursday. Due to the lack of upper-level support Thursday, I don’t expect much of any severe threat. That will likely change Friday as a strong disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will approach the area from the west. This system will likely produce some strong to severe thunderstorms. All severe weather threats will be possible including several tornadoes, large hail, and flood producing rainfall. Some models indicate that over two inches of rain will be possible from Thursday through Saturday morning. Look for the storms to move out of our area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Cooler air will settle in for a few days behind Friday’s disturbance. Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday; with lows in the low to middle 30s and highs in the 50s. The sunshine likely won’t stick around very long. We’ll see another warm-up heading into next week with more showers and thunderstorms looking promising from Monday through Wednesday. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for my nightly live weather update. I will have the latest on Friday’s severe weather threat and the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

