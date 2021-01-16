Two more dry days; next week is looking very soggy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has turned out to be a really nice day. We are seeing lots of sunshine. Temperatures are comfortable in the middle 50s. Despite a weak disturbance moving into tonight, we will continue a temperature climb. Most importantly, Sunday and Monday will be the last two days of seeing abundant sunshine.

Tonight, clouds will increase out ahead of a disturbance to the west. The atmosphere is just too dry for rain. Although, I wouldn’t be surprised about a shower. The clouds will move out on Sunday afternoon. The sunshine will continue for MLK Day.

Rainfall totals

Beginning Tuesday, we will transition into a wet weather pattern. A cold front will move into range for Tuesday. The front is expected to stall near Interstate 20. The front will serve as the focal point for more rain as the upper low moves our way Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible with Thursday’s system and a few thunderstorms will be possible too. The rain will end Thursday night and Friday morning. Although, more rain will return on Sunday and Monday. Through next Monday, we could see several inches in the region.

The next seven days