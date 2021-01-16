Two more dry days; next week is looking very soggy

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has turned out to be a really nice day. We are seeing lots of sunshine. Temperatures are comfortable in the middle 50s. Despite a weak disturbance moving into tonight, we will continue a temperature climb. Most importantly, Sunday and Monday will be the last two days of seeing abundant sunshine.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Tonight, clouds will increase out ahead of a disturbance to the west. The atmosphere is just too dry for rain. Although, I wouldn’t be surprised about a shower. The clouds will move out on Sunday afternoon. The sunshine will continue for MLK Day.

Rainfall totals

Beginning Tuesday, we will transition into a wet weather pattern. A cold front will move into range for Tuesday. The front is expected to stall near Interstate 20. The front will serve as the focal point for more rain as the upper low moves our way Thursday. Heavy rain will be possible with Thursday’s system and a few thunderstorms will be possible too. The rain will end Thursday night and Friday morning. Although, more rain will return on Sunday and Monday. Through next Monday, we could see several inches in the region.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss