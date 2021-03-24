Two rounds of severe storms likely late Wednesday into Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is starting to move into the ArkLaTex, and this will set the stage for severe storms later this evening and continuing overnight. A cold front arriving tomorrow will bring the second round of severe storms during the day Thursday.

The incoming warm front will bring temperatures in the 60s this morning along and south of I-20, and patchy to dense fog to some areas of East Texas and Louisiana. Temperatures will be cooler along the I-30 corridor where skies are clear and the warm front has not arrived.

Today we will see increasing clouds, a south breeze of 10 miles per hour, and warm temperatures as highs will wind up in the low 80s. The likelihood that any rain will develop before sunset is low, but if we see any daylight showers or isolated thunderstorms it will be south of I-20.

Wednesday forecast highs

Severe weather round 1 (tonight through early tomorrow morning):

Severe weather outlook tonight

It is looking increasingly likely that the strongest storms tonight will move in just before midnight along the I-30 corridor. These storms will initially be capable of large hail (quarter size or larger), but as they strengthen a few damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the northern ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Because this is an overnight threat, make sure you have a way to receiving weather warmings overnight. (NOAA weather radio, wireless alerts enabled on your phone, or the Weather Authority app).

Severe weather round 2 (Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon):

Severe weather outlook Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon



After the overnight round of storms exits the ArkLaTex we may see a few hours of dry weather Thursday morning. As an area of low pressure moves into the region with a trailing cold front, the ingredients will line up for additional thunderstorm development. The storms may initially fire up in Texas and Oklahoma at some point in the morning, then move east into Arkansas and Louisiana during the late morning and afternoon. The setup tomorrow will be more favorable to see a few tornadoes, in addition to high wind and hail. Much of the ArkLaTex is again in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, or a level 2 threat on a scale of 1 to 5 (5 being the worst).

With the storms moving quickly, we will avoid any flash flood threat, but because we will see 2 rounds of storms across the northern ArkLaTex, some locations along I-30 could see between 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Potential rainfall Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon

Dry air will arrive Thursday afternoon ending the severe weather threat and bringing some late-day sunshine. The sunny skies will continue into Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We will stay dry for much of the day Saturday, but another disturbance will bring a chance of rain and isolated storms late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. A lingering shower or two is possible Sunday, and no severe weather is expected.