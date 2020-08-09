Typical August temperatures to stick around for the entire week with little rain

Upper-level high pressure will maintain its hold on our weather pattern keeping us hot and humid with near-normal daytime temperatures for the entire week ahead. Rainfall chances will remain slim until possibly early next week.

Sunday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex with temperatures that were close to normal in the low to middle 90s. Don’t look for much change for the next several days and possibly the next week. We will see a partly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures that will stay slightly above normal. Expect lows to dip into the middle 70s. Monday will be another partly cloudy and mainly dry day. Daytime highs will be in the middle 90s. If you factor in the humidity, heat index values will once again be in the 100 to 105 degree range Monday afternoon.

The cause of the hot and mainly dry weather is an area of upper-level high pressure that will stay in place for most of the week ahead. It still appears that we will see a weakness develop within this ridge later in the week. However, models now show that this disturbance will stay too far to the east to bring us much rain. Consequently, don’t expect much heat relief. Highs in the week ahead will stay in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s. Rainfall chances from now through next weekend will likely stay at 20% or less for all of our area.

The long-range weather picture could contain a little bit of a change. Some models indicate that we could see a cold front move through by the middle of next week. Obviously, this is a long way out and should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Stay Tuned!