Typical August temperatures to stick around for the entire week with little rain

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Upper-level high pressure will maintain its hold on our weather pattern keeping us hot and humid with near-normal daytime temperatures for the entire week ahead. Rainfall chances will remain slim until possibly early next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Sunday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex with temperatures that were close to normal in the low to middle 90s. Don’t look for much change for the next several days and possibly the next week. We will see a partly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures that will stay slightly above normal. Expect lows to dip into the middle 70s. Monday will be another partly cloudy and mainly dry day. Daytime highs will be in the middle 90s. If you factor in the humidity, heat index values will once again be in the 100 to 105 degree range Monday afternoon.

The cause of the hot and mainly dry weather is an area of upper-level high pressure that will stay in place for most of the week ahead. It still appears that we will see a weakness develop within this ridge later in the week. However, models now show that this disturbance will stay too far to the east to bring us much rain. Consequently, don’t expect much heat relief. Highs in the week ahead will stay in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s. Rainfall chances from now through next weekend will likely stay at 20% or less for all of our area.

The long-range weather picture could contain a little bit of a change. Some models indicate that we could see a cold front move through by the middle of next week. Obviously, this is a long way out and should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss