Unseasonably warm weather Wednesday, cool down arrives this weekend and again next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see another round of morning fog Wednesday, followed by lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will bring a slight cool down early in the weekend, with a larger temperature drop on the way next week.

Temperatures have fallen into the mid-60s this morning (feels great), and with the cooler morning air, we are seeing another round of fog develop. We may see areas of dense fog closer to sunrise, especially for commuters on I-20 and I-49 through Texas and Louisiana. Once the sun is up and temperatures begin to warm, the fog will lift quickly leaving us with lots of sun and highs similar to yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 80s. This is about 8 to 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday forecast highs

The frontal boundary that did bring a few rain showers this week has moved well north of the region so there is no rain in your Wednesday or Thursday forecast. At times it will be partly cloudy, but I’m expecing mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening for the next few days.

Our next cold front will arrive Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. A few late day showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday, but heavy rain or severe weather is not expected.

Behind the Friday cold front, we will rapidly clear out during the day Saturday. This should be the most enjoyable weather day over the next week as highs will settle into the 70s with lower humidity to begin the weekend. We’ll be a tad warmer Sunday with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front.

A stronger cold front will approach the ArkLaTex Monday. The forecast models are now showing a slower progression of this front through the region which may keep rain ongoing for a longer period of time and delay the arrival of the coldest air until Tuesday/Wednesday. Right now it looks like rain would be most widespread late Monday night into the day Tuesday. Due to the timing uncertainty check back for updates. It will get back to feeling like Fall with this front next week.

