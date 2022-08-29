Look for the chance of rain to gradually decrease during the next several days. It will likely increase once again just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Daytime temperatures will stay near or below normal through next week.

Rain to gradually decrease: Scattered showers and thunderstorms have returned to the ArkLaTex Monday. It appears that rain will be harder to find in the next several days. Futurecast shows that a few scattered thundershowers will likely once again develop over a few spots Tuesday. This rain will likely end Tuesday evening as we will become partly cloudy Tuesday night. It appears that the rain will become more isolated for the rest of the work week. Most locations will stay dry from Wednesday through Friday, but a brief period of rain can not totally be ruled out.

Futurecast updated every hour

Temperatures will remain a little below normal: Even though the threat of rain will decrease in the coming days and we will likely see a decent amount of sunshine, it appears that we will not have to deal with the extreme heat that we have experienced for much of the summer. Lows Tuesday morning will be near or slightly above normal in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely warm up a few degrees during the rest of the week as daytime highs will likely climb into the low to middle 90s through Friday.

A soggy Labor Day weekend? As we look ahead to the upcoming holiday weekend, it appears that we could see another uptick in the scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday through the Labor Day weekend and most of next week. The good news is that even though we will have a decent chance of rain, the periods of rain that you do see should be rather short-lived. With more clouds and rain expected, daytime highs will ease back into the mid to upper 80s this weekend and next week. Overnight lows will likely settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

How much rain? Long-range models are somewhat split on exactly how much rain we might see in our area during the next ten days. Most show totals of around an inch. These totals include the rain that has fallen today.

Tropics waking up: We are now entering the part of the hurricane season that tends to be the most active. The National Hurricane Center shows several disturbances in the Atlantic basing that could develop in the next week. The most promising system will likely become a tropical storm or even a hurricane. As of right now, it looks like it will approach the Florida coast and then turn to the northeast. It is unlikely that we will see any systems in the Gulf of Mexico for the next week or two.