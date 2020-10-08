Update: Hurricane Delta still a category two storm, Tropical Storm Warnings and Flash Flood Watches in effect for part of the ArkLaTex

1 pm NHC Update: Hurricane Delta continues to slowly strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring heavy rain And tropical storm force winds to parts of the ArkLaTex. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the next 24 hours. It will likely weaken a little as it approaches the Southwestern Louisiana coast late Friday afternoon. However, it is still expected to be a strong Category 2 hurricane during landfall. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows that Delta will move across Central and Northeast Louisiana tracking close to Alexandria and near Monroe. This track is close enough to our area to bring heavy rain totals of two to five inches to the southeast half of the area. It will also bring the threat of tropical storm wind gusts that could exceed 50 miles per hour over the Southeastern edge of the area. We do have tropical storm warnings in effect for these areas. This wind will likely be strong enough to once again produce power outages. You can see in the forecast and impact loop below at the wind will be strongest Friday evening and Friday night. Check back for updates in the forecast and possible impacts in the continuously updated loop below.

Futurecast shows that showers will gradually increase over the area Thursday night. The heavy rains will begin to fall Friday afternoon and will continue through much of Friday night over the eastern half of the area. As Delta moves away from our region, look for the rain to gradually end from west to east Saturday. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Saturday.

Sunshine will likely return Sunday and will bring the return of well above normal temperatures. Highs over the next couple of days will be in the 70s. But once the sunshine returns Sunday and Monday, we will likely see daytime temperatures climb back to the mid-to-upper 80s.

A weak cold front will slide through the area Monday night. As of right now, it appears unlikely that we’ll see much of any rain from this front. Look for daytime highs behind the front to retreat to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will cool from the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front, to the mid to upper 50s behind the front. A second front could bring a slight chance of rain late next week and reinforce the pleasant temperatures that will be in place. I will have the latest information on Hurricane Delta in my life up this evening at 8:30 pm.