The hazy, hot, and humid conditions will continue for the next several days. We will see a slight chance of rain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Several days of triple-digit heat will be possible next week.

High temperatures so far today

More hazy heat and humidity: We likely won’t see much change in our temperatures for the next several days. Wednesday began with temperatures this morning in the middle 70s. This afternoon we have warmed back into the mid to upper 90s. Expect much of the same through the weekend. Lows Thursday morning will likely be in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs mainly in the middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible.

Saharan dust to stick around until the weekend: You may have noticed the haze in the air over the ArkLaTex. This is being caused by dust from the Saharan Desert that has blown across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and into our area. The dust has decreased some over us today and that trend will likely continue for the next few days.

Saharan Dust forecast

A little rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday night with a few low clouds trying to develop. We will see plenty of hazy sunshine once again Thursday. We will likely have a few isolated t’showers to the east of our area as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches from the east. This system will bring a slight chance for isolated areas of rain to the ArkLaTex Friday and possibly Saturday.

Don’t expect much rain: It looks like we will be lucky to see much as far as rain during the next ten days. As I mentioned above, rain will be possible both Friday and Saturday. If you do get some rain don’t expect much as models suggest that most of the area will receive less than ¼” of rain from now through all of next week. Amounts could be a little higher over the southern edge of the area.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours



Next week still looks hotter: The large area of upper-level high pressure will eventually settle near or right over the ArkLaTex by the beginning of next week. This will likely result in even hotter temperatures. Models are in good agreement at this point that we could see several days next week with highs in the 100 to 102-degree range. Heat Index values will likely be in the range of 105 to 110. The upper ridge may weaken a little by the end of next weekend. If it does, it won’t be enough to result in any significant heat relief.