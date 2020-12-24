Very cold and breezy Christmas Eve, pleasant Christmas Day, and warmer this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a COLD and BREEZY Christmas Eve, as arctic air blasts through the region behind yesterday’s cold front. Fortunately, comfortable weather will return for Christmas and the upcoming weekend.

I’ll be honest, it may not be much fun to be outside today. Temperatures most of the morning will be in the 30s, but a breezy northwest wind will continue to gust between 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day. This will bring wind chill temperatures in the 20s and low 30s through noon. Later today highs will manage to reach the mid and upper 40s, but with the wind continuing to be on the breezy side it may still feel like it’s in the 30s or low 40s.

Christmas Eve forecast highs

This wind is also pushing a dry airmass into the region, so at least we’ll enjoy some sunshine. Best viewed today from the comfort of inside your home. The dry air will also keep sunshine in the weather pattern Christmas Day and into the upcoming weekend.

Christmas morning will be a cold one! Wind will relax once we reach sunset this evening, and with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will plummet into the 20s and low 30s overnight. Many of us may drop below freezing by midnight.

Overnight lows (Christmas morning sunrise temperatures)

Although it will be a cold Christmas morning, weather conditions will improve throughout the day. Wind will be light, and the sun will be with us all day with highs in the low to mid-50s. If you get some new toys you’re looking to take outside, it should be a great afternoon for it.

The weekend is looking great as well. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoon highs will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a few more clouds to close out the weekend ahead of our next cold front which will arrive Monday.

A few raindrops can be expected with the front Monday, but accumulations will be light as temperatures fall back into the 50s. We may see a light rain shower Tuesday as well. Wednesday is the day to watch next week as another strong cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Right now it looks like rainfall accumulations will be between half an inch to 1 inch. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are looking dry and cool.