Very cold and breezy Monday, next chance of rain rolls in Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blast of arctic air is moving through the ArkLaTex this morning, and we are in for some very cold weather to end the month of November.

Temperatures are still falling off this morning as we are in the 30s and low 40s, with a northwest wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. This north wind is pushing very cold air and dry air into the region, and the northern ArkLaTex may have wind-chill temperatures in the 20s through mid-morning. Highs are forecast to struggle to reach the upper 40s and low 50s, with a sustained wind of 15 miles per hour out of the northwest expected to bring wind-chill temperatures even during the afternoon in the 30s and low 40s. If you’re spending any time outside, take a thick winter coat, gloves, and a scarf, as all will come in handy to protect yourself from the wind and cold temperatures.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The dry air surfing the north breeze into the region will result in a lot of sun today, with only a few upper-level clouds to be seen. Wind will begin to relax after sunset and it will be very cold tonight. All counties and parishes will drop below freezing, with some areas dropping below freezing before midnight as lows will settle into the 20s. Make sure you cover up any exposed pipes, bring your pets inside, and protect any plants that may be threatened by freezing temperatures.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

Tuesday will remain cool, and by comparison to Monday, a pleasant day as highs will return to the mid and upper 50s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Wind will be light and out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Wednesday. We may have light to moderate rain move through during the day and linger into the overnight hours. If the rain lingers as temperatures fall below freezing Thursday morning we could see a brief changeover of rain into a sleet/snow mix. Right now this looks unlikely, but if it were to happen any accumulations would be light and not expected to bring any significant travel impacts. It’s worth checking back for updates throughout the week on this potential for winter weather.

Expect the cool temperatures to stick around with highs in the 50s for much of the week. The weekend is looking dry and comfortable, with temperatures perhaps returning to the 60s Saturday or Sunday.