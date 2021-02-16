Very cold Tuesday, another winter storm to bring snow and ice tonight through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are feeling some record-breaking cold as early morning temperatures will be in the single digits. Likely anywhere between -8 and 6 degrees a sunrise, wind-chill temperatures have been below -10 at times this morning. Wear multiple layers, gloves, and a hat to seal in your body heat today if spending any time outside. The National Weather Service is crunching the numbers and believes this is the coldest temperature in Shreveport since January of 1930.

5 a.m. observed temperatures

Roads are an icy mess, so travel conditions will be just as dangerous as yesterday. High temperatures will wind up in the 20s this afternoon so there will be no melt of the snow and ice that is on the ground. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day. Wind will be out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until noon Thursday as another storm system moves in tonight. This system will bring likely snow and ice to the region tonight through early Thursday morning.

We will likely see snow develop close to midnight in some areas with a sleet/snow mix south of I-20. As warmer air is pulled in off the Gulf of Mexico much of east Texas and Louisiana will be dealing with sleet, freezing rain, and rain throughout the day Wednesday. The precipitation will remain mostly snow along and north of the I-30 corridor throughout the day Wednesday.

The forecast models have backed off on the snow accumulations as it looks like we will see 4 to 6 inches across the northern ArkLaTex, with isolated amounts exceeding 6 inches north of I-30.

The biggest question mark, and where the biggest impacts will occur is where the most significant freezing rain accumulations fall. This appears to be somewhere along or just south of the I-20 corridor where models continue to show a quarter to half-inch of ice, with isolated higher amounts. If this were to occur there would likely be numerous power outages due to the weight of the ice pulling down tree limbs and power lines. Any ice accumulations will further cripple roadway travel, making it near impossible even for even essential personnel to move around as these accumulations will be on top of the ice that is already blanketing all area roadways.

The winter weather will wrap up late Wednesday into early Thursday, but the continued cold temperatures Thursday and Friday will mean ice and snow will make driving hazardous.

As we move into the weekend we will begin to thaw out slowly Saturday, with a better thaw Sunday as highs may return to the 60s late in the weekend and early next week.