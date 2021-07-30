Very hot and humid through the weekend, cooler air arrives Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will have very hot and uncomfortable weather through Sunday, but the end of this heatwave is closing in as a cold front is set to arrive late Sunday into Monday.

We will begin your Friday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s through 9 a.m., but once we reach 10 a.m. temperatures will be warming into the 90s with a heat index or ‘feels like’ temperature of 102 degrees. With afternoon highs in the upper 90s and high humidity, the heat index between 1 and 5 p.m. will be near or above 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m., so limit any outdoor activities today.

Afternoon heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures Friday

Periodic rainfall throughout the week has helped to cool temperatures at times, but we won’t see much rain today. The only hope for a few stray or spotty brief rain showers will be south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. It will otherwise be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.

High pressure responsible for this week’s heatwave will remain centered just north of the region tomorrow which will keep the hot and dry pattern going, with a lot of areas reaching 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. It’s possible our Heat Advisory could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for ‘feels like’ temperatures over 110 degrees.

The high will finally move west on Sunday and this will open the door for a cold front to move into the region. Unfortunately, this front won’t arrive until Sunday evening, so highs Sunday will be in the upper 90s.

This cold front may bring a late-day thunderstorm across the northern ArkLaTex Sunday, before the chance for rain increases Sunday night into Monday. We will likely have scattered showers and thunderstorms ongoing at sunrise Monday and this may continue into Monday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a half-inch in most areas so you will want to water the lawn this weekend.

This cold front will be remembered for breaking our heatwave. Highs throughout next week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and with a north wind pushing humidity out of the region by Monday afternoon. Heat index temperatures should be below 100 degrees throughout the week. The afternoons should be tolerable, unlike this week. We will see slight to scattered rain chances throughout next week.