Very warm and sunny Wednesday, cold front to bring a chance of rain and cooler air soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine and a returning south breeze will combine to bring us a warm Wednesday. A cold front will bring a slight chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday.

Despite the warm temperatures expected this afternoon, it will be cold early in the morning with sunrise temperatures expected to be in the 40s. Grab a jacket if you are outside before 10 a.m. It should be pleasant and sunny throughout the day, but we will have a few ‘hot’ hours this afternoon between 2 – 4 p.m. when highs reach the mid-80s. Humidity will stay relatively low, and winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The south breeze will eventually result in increasing clouds Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front which is currently moving through the Rockies. The front will move into the northern ArkLaTex during the afternoon which will hold highs across much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas in the 70s. This is also where we could see some rain (along the I-30 corridor) Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. While a thunderstorm or two will be possible no severe weather is expected.

The front will move through the remainder of the ArkLaTex Thursday night, which could bring some rain through the rest of the region. It looks like any lingering rainfall will wrap up early Friday morning. Accumulations will likely be less than a quarter-inch in most areas. This front will be remembered for the blast of cold air Friday. Highs will be in the 60s under clearing skies.

Potential rainfall accumulations Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

A nice little warming trend will take place this weekend with dry conditions expected Saturday and Sunday. There is some uncertainty with the next week’s forecast at the moment. There will be a cold front settling into the region Monday or Tuesday which will likely bring a cool down and a slight chance of rain again.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play