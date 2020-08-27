VIDEOS: Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge

Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Laura is battering Louisiana and Texas with high winds and heavy rain this morning.

Images show the Category 3 storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge to the area.

The National Hurricane Center said the “unsurvivable storm surge” will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.

The surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, the NHC said.

There have been no reports of death at this time, but the death toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.

The storm has caused noticeable damage in areas such as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Man rides out Hurricane Laura at Louisiana home

Texas meteorologist has close call with power flash

Read the full story here.

3rd floor of Motel 6 collapses in Lake Charles

Rocks block highway in Texas

Damage outside casino in Lake Charles

Laura batters Lake Charles with strong winds

This is what Laura sounds like indoors

Roof comes off hotel in Lake Charles

This story is being updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

