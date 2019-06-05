Wall of dirt blasts Lubbock at 60 mph Wednesday

Weather

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
dust storm 720-54787063

LUBBOCK, Texas — During the 6:00 pm hour on Wednesday, a wall of dirt hit Lubbock with impressive (or impressively bad) results.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust at 61 miles per hour south of Wolfforth as the wind storm hit Lubbock.  

The NWS issued a dust storm warning at 6:21 pm, which stretched from south of Tahoka to north of Plainview. 

The NWS said there were reports of zero visibility including Interstate 27 north of Lubbock. 

Several viewers shared pictures or images of the storm blasting through Lubbock.  

App users can CLICK HERE for a better view of this story including social media posts below. Use the first video link above to see our newsroom time-lapse. Use the 2nd video link above to see drone video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
71°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss