Warm air to stick around with strong storms possible on New Year’s Day

We will continue to see lots of clouds over the ArkLaTex as warm air will stick around until next weekend. Rain looks promising for the middle of the week. Strong to severe thunderstorms look promising for New Year’s Day. The coldest air of the season is on the horizon.

Sunday has been a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We have warmed back into the 70s Sunday afternoon. We will see the above-normal temperatures stick around. Monday will likely begin with lows in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see lots of clouds for the next several days. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Sunday night as the low clouds return to the region. We will see morning clouds Monday mix in with a few rays of afternoon sunshine. The clouds will increase once again Monday night. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible. Futurecast continues to show that a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will return to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Most of any severe weather threat from this disturbance will likely be to the east of our area.

We will stay warm behind this first system. High temperatures will likely stay in the middle 70s Thursday, Friday, and New Year’s Day. Lows will stay in the 50s and 60s. Much colder air that possibly could be the coldest of the season so far will invade the area starting next Sunday. We could see lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Of the two disturbances that will bring rain this week, the second will pose the biggest threat of severe weather on New Year’s Day. The way it looks right now, all severe weather threats will be possible including tornadoes. Models show that rainfall potential could be below-normal for this time of year. Most of the ArkLaTex will see 10-day rainfall totals of less than one inch.

-Todd Warren