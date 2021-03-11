Warm and breezy again today, thunderstorms return Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Thursday, which will be similar to yesterday, as it will be breezy, mostly cloudy, humid, and warm. This will be the weather pattern through Saturday, before a chance of thunderstorms Sunday. A few storms could be strong to severe Sunday.

Thursday morning will be the warmest morning we’ve had in some time, as early day temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will be mostly cloudy to overcast with a south breeze of 10 miles per hour. As we begin to warm after sunrise winds will gust over 20 miles per hour. We have a Lake Wind Advisory until 3 p.m. for much of East Texas, and the I-49 corridor of Arkansas and Louisiana where gusts could approach 30 miles per hour. Wind speeds will finally diminish late this afternoon with lighter wind expected tonight and tomorrow.

Lake Wind Advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday

The south breeze and a few breaks in the clouds will help us warm into the 70s and low 80s again this afternoon. While there won’t be much rain, there is a slight chance we could see some drizzle or light rain mainly along and north of I-20. The highest chance for showers midday will be across the I-30 corridor.

There will be little change to the weather pattern Friday and Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s, afternoon highs near 80, with a very slight chance for rain both days under otherwise mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

A strong area of low pressure will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday morning, driving a line of thunderstorms into the region. There remains some uncertainty with the timing of the line of storms. The earlier, the better, as temperatures will be lowest in the morning. If the storms don’t arrive until the afternoon they will have more warm air available to strengthen. Given the timing differences with the forecast models, the severe weather threat remains uncertain. Regardless of the time of day, these storms will be capable of high wind and an isolated tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex in their ‘slight risk’ outlook for severe weather Sunday. As of now, I would prepare for these storms to impact us midday.

Sunday severe weather risk

Fortunately, this system will move through quickly, so it looks like we will receive less than an inch of rain in most areas, if we see any accumulations over 1 inch, it will likely be near northeast Texas or southeast Oklahoma.

Potential rainfall accumulations today through Sunday night

We should see a break from the rain Monday and most of Tuesday, with enjoyable temperatures with highs in the 70s. A chance of rain and storms will return late Tuesday into Wednesday. The severe weather threat is uncertain with this system but needs to be monitored.