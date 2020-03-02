Warm and breezy Monday.. chance of thunderstorms later in the day.. heavy rain Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex this week bringing unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall during the middle of the week.

For your Monday, expect cloudy, breezy and warm conditions. So far we aren’t seeing any rain this morning, but we may see a few light rain showers through the day in addition to a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into tonight as a cold front moves into the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in their ‘marginal risk’ outlook for strong to severe storms. 1 or 2 of these storms could bring high wind or large hail through early tomorrow morning.

Severe weather risk Monday through early Tuesday morning

High temperatures for your Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s, running about 10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We may see a few additional showers and storms during the day, but the next push of rain will hold off until Tuesday night through Wednesday.

As an upper level disturbance moves into the region and interacts with the still lingering cold front, repeated rounds of showers and storms will be possible for much of the day. The SPC has a ‘marginal risk’ of strong/severe storms for much of east Texas and Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday. The overall severe weather threat is low, but the potential for heavy rain is high. Expect widespread accumulations in the 2 to 3 inch range, with the heaviest rain along and south of I-20.

Potential rainfall accumulations this week

Dry air will take over Thursday bringing sunshine late this week. Another glorious weekend appears on the way with weekend highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Extended forecast

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 74° 60°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 68° 55°

Wednesday

59° / 50°
Rain
Rain 80% 59° 50°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 66° 45°

Friday

65° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 65° 41°

Saturday

65° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

68° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 56°

Humidity

