Warm and breezy Monday, severe weather likely late Tuesday into early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Once again we are under the threat for severe weather in the upcoming days after what will be a dry and warm Monday in most areas.

Starting out this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s. A south breeze will increase through the day, with gusts over 20 miles per hour this afternoon, and warm high temperatures that reach the low and mid-80s.

Monday afternoon forecast highs





We do have a little disturbance that will move across the northern ArkLaTex, and this may squeeze out a few raindrops across southern Arkansas or Oklahoma, but most areas will be dry through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Our next cold front will move in Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Severe weather is likely with this next round of storms. The Storm Prediction Center is showing an ‘enhanced risk’ outlook for severe thunderstorms, a level 3 threat on par with our last few severe weather outbreaks. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats, with a few brief tornadoes possible. We will also have to be on guard for flash flooding. Thunderstorms look to move into areas north of I-30 before sunset, with most other areas receiving the round of strong storms after sunset and into Wednesday morning.

This round of storms will be capable of dropping 1 to 3 inches of rain, with the heaviest rain north of I-20. Given the saturated ground from recent rainfall flash flooding could develop quickly overnight.

Thankfully we will dry out through the day Wednesday with a ridge of high pressure bringing us quiet conditions Wednesday afternoon through at least Sunday afternoon. The heat will level up as well, with hiighs pushing 90 degrees late this week and into the weekend.

7 day forecast

