Warm and breezy Monday, slight chance of storms returns tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We should have enjoyable weather this morning, but it will turn warm and breezy this afternoon. Temperatures will be above average for much of the week, and we may see a few chances for rain and thunderstorms beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

The coolest weather of the week will likely be this morning as skies are mostly clear and temperatures will be in the 50s through 9 a.m. The warming trend that began over the weekend will continue today, as highs will be in the low to mid-80s thanks to a returning south breeze. Wind will be light through the morning but it may turn breezy at times this afternoon with a sustained wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Monday forecast highs

You don’t have to worry about any rain today, but we will see a few more clouds around this afternoon as it will be partly to mostly cloudy at times.

As we move through the week the chance for rain is going to increase. A slow-moving area of low pressure to our west will keep the ArkLaTex in an area favorable for a few passing disturbances each day.

It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, and by Tuesday evening we may see a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the northern ArkLaTex. The rain will generally stay across the I-30 corridor again Wednesday, but as the low moves closer Thursday it will put the entire ArkLaTex under rain showers and thunderstorms for much of the day. The severe weather threat looks low, but we will have enough ingredients for thunderstorms capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning.

As of now it looks like most areas will avoid any heavy rain, but a corridor of 1 to 3 inch accumulations may be possible across northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and a few counties in Arkansas.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Saturday morning

The pattern becomes less certain Friday as the low will continue to pass over the region keeping us in an area favorable for rain at least through the morning hours. Rain is expected to end by the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s for the next 7 days, and warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.