Warm and breezy Thursday with scattered storms, rain chance increases tonight and Friday

SHREVPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will be just north of the ArkLaTex today, and we will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the warm air ahead of the front during the daylight hours. The front will move in tonight and continue to move across the region tomorrow bringing a rainy end to the week.

We are seeing scattered showers and isolated storms north of I-20 this morning where rain chances will generally remain highest today. 

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.


Temperatures are mild for November, expected to be in the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise. Ahead of the front, we will warm into the low and mid-70s this afternoon. For most areas it will be another mostly cloudy and breezy day, with wind gusts out of the south at 20 miles per hour. 

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain will pick up in coverage along the I-30 corridor late this afternoon into tonight. The front will move south overnight bringing rain to much of the region Friday morning before tapering off Friday afternoon and evening. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Due to the warm air and change in wind direction behind the front we could see 1 or  2 strong/severe storms late this afternoon through early Friday morning. A ‘marginal risk’ is in place northwest of the ArkLaTex later today through tonight, and for the southern half of the ArkLaTex Friday. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, with a lesser threat for large hail or an isolated tornado. 

Late Thursday through sunrise Friday severe weather risk
Friday daytime severe weather threat

Rainfall accumulations will be near 1 inch in most areas, with a few areas approaching 2 inches. No flash flooding is expected.

Expected rainfall accumulations through Friday night

As the front passes through temperatures will fall Friday afternoon through Friday night setting up what will be a cool and sunny weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 50s, and in the 60s Sunday. Expect cold mornings, but all areas are expected to stay above freezing. 

Our next cold front will impact the region Tuesday. Keep an eye on the forecast next week if you have travel plans for Thanksgiving. 

7-day forecast

