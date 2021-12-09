Warm and breezy today, severe thunderstorms possible late Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm and breezy pattern will develop today ahead of our next cold front which will be arriving late Friday, and it will bring the threat of scattered severe thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Friday evening into Friday night.

Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning, and strong south wind rolling up from the coastline has resulted in temperatures actually warming during the overnight hours. This warming trend will continue during the day with highs likely reaching the mid-70s in most areas which is a few degrees shy of trying or breaking any record highs for the date. It will also be very breezy with a south wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

The south breeze will be increasing our humidity today and it will take a while for the atmosphere to completely saturate, but we may have a few spotty showers develop this afternoon mainly in Texas or Louisiana. Most of us will make it through the day without running into the rain but it will remain mostly cloudy today, tonight, as well as tomorrow.

High temperatures will likely be broken or tied Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. This warm and humid air will set the stage for a line of strong to severe storms to develop as a cold front moves in just after sunset Friday. The severe weather threat will be highest from 6 or 7 p.m. through 2 or 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, a level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. This means scattered severe storms are possible. High wind will be the primary severe threat, but the line of storms could also bring a few brief spin-up tornadoes. This threat will be highest after the storms initially develop in the late evening. Rainfall accumulations look to average .25 to .5 inches with isolated higher amounts across Arkansas and Louisiana.

Forecast rainfall accumulations late Friday through early Saturday

The rain will end overnight, but a light lingering shower will be possible early Saturday morning with skies slow to clear Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the 50s Saturday afternoon with a breezy south wind and lingering clouds making it a chilly day.

It should feel much better Sunday afternoon as we’ll see mostly sunny skies and light wind to close out the weekend.

The weather will be wonderful Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. A slow-moving cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms back to the area next Thursday and Friday.