Warm and breezy Tuesday, additional rounds of severe weather possible soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a round of early morning thunderstorms, it will turn sunny, breezy, and warm Tuesday. Two more rounds of storms are possible this week, the first late Wednesday, and the second arriving Thursday. Both of these rounds will bring a risk of severe weather.

As you head outside this morning, temperatures will be near 60 degrees with a breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thunderstorms will move east of the region by the time we reach sunrise, but a lingering shower east of I-49 in Louisiana is possible through 8 or 9 a.m.

Dry air will bring a rapid clearing trend through the morning, and all areas will turn mostly sunny by noon. The combination of sunshine, a south breeze, and starting out near 60 degrees means our highs should make a run at 80 degrees across much of the region. It will remain breezy with a southwest wind gusting between 15 and 20 miles per hour through the afternoon before the wind becomes light overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday afternoon highs

Active weather will be returning late Wednesday into Thursday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could result in scattered severe weather Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Round 1: Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Severe weather risk Wednesday night into early Thursday morning

The first round of potentially severe storms will be driven by a warm front moving across the region Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Thunderstorms may develop after sunset in east Texas and Louisiana, and follow the front as it moves north into Arkansas overnight. These storms will be capable of large hail, a damaging wind gust or two, and an isolated tornado. The tornado threat is low. An early estimate at the timeframe is anytime from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ or level 2 threat right along the Louisiana/Arkansas border where the ingredients for severe storms will be highest.

Round 2: Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon

Severe weather risk Thursday

The warm front that moves across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night will prime the atmosphere for severe weather Thursday as an area of low pressure and a trailing cold front arrive. There is not much consistency with the forecast models as far as the timing, but it is expected a line of thunderstorms will develop at some point in the morning across east Texas, and strengthen as it moves through the rest of the ArkLaTex during the late morning and afternoon. In addition to a damaging wind and hail threat, the potential for a few tornadoes will be higher Thursday. The SPC has a ‘Slight Risk’ meaning scattered severe storms for much of the ArkLaTex, with a higher threat in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook area to our east. Given this is 48 hours away we could see adjustments to this outlook so check back for updates.

Given that we could see multiple rounds of storms there is a threat for heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated higher amounts. At this point, no flash flooding is expected.

Potential rainfall accumulations late Wednesday through Thursday

We should close out the week with gorgeous weather Friday with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks comfortable, but we may see a shot of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. At this point, no severe weather is expected and rainfall accumulations will be light.