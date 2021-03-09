Warm and breezy Tuesday, chance of strong storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Spring weather pattern will take over today, and continue through the upcoming weekend. We may eventually see a window for a few strong thunderstorms late in the weekend.

A south wind overnight and passing clouds have kept temperatures a little higher this morning. Instead of the usual cold morning with temperatures in the 30s, early day temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

You will notice a few changes to the weather today compared to yesterday. A breezy south wind will develop late this morning, with sustained wind speeds out of the south of 15 miles per hour, and gusts up to 25 miles per hour across east Texas this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for a few of our Texas counties from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Lake Wind Advisory until 5 p.m. Tuesday

The other change will be more clouds passing through. Mid and upper-level clouds will be on the increase today leaving us partly to mostly cloudy. We don’t have a trigger for any rainfall, so we will be dry today as well as tomorrow, but the clouds will keep passing through for the remainder of the week.

Don’t expect many changes to the weather Wednesday, as a mild morning will turn into a warm, breezy, and cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A strong cold front will stall north of the ArkLaTex Thursday into Friday. We may see a few scattered rain showers mainly across the northern fringes of Arkansas and Oklahoma Thursday into Friday.

The front will start to move towards the ArkLaTex this weekend. For now, the chance of rain and storms looks low on Saturday. If you are trying to fit in any outdoor activities or yard work, keep pushing these plans towards Saturday morning. The front will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Four States region in their severe weather outlook Sunday. Given the strong wind shear with this system, and warm and humid air in place ahead of the front, a few storms could bring damaging wind gusts or isolated tornadoes. We are still several days away from this, so expect there will be some timing adjustments, and the exact details will come into better focus later this week. For those of you worried about high water levels on rivers and lakes, rainfall looks to average between half an inch, and 1.5 inches.