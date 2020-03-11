Warm and breezy Wednesday, rainy pattern Friday through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What will be a quiet Wednesday in most areas will eventually bring a window for a few thunderstorms later this evening across the northern ArkLaTex. Heavy rain is expected to return Friday through the weekend.

A warm front moving north across the ArkLaTex will bring some areas of patchy to dense fog as it increases our humidity in the upcoming hours. Temperatures in most areas will be in the low to mid-60s at sunrise.

Our warm pattern continues today as well, as highs are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. A southwest wind will become breezy at 10 to 20 miles per hour late this morning through the afternoon.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Our warm front will stall near the I-30 corridor and interact with a quick-moving upper-level disturbance late this afternoon into tonight. We have a brief window for a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms to develop along the I-30 corridor. Rain will diminish after midnight.



If any thunderstorms can develop later today we may see 1 or 2 bring high wind gusts and/or large hail. The Storm Predicion Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather for most areas north of I-20.

Severe weather risk late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning

Expect another breezy and warm Thursday with late-day thunderstorms north of I-30 as the first in a series of disturbances nudges a cold front into the region.

Rain will become widespread Friday. The severe weather threat is low Thursday and Friday, but we will likely see another ‘marginal risk’ for strong/severe storms across the northern ArkLaTex each day.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend with the heaviest rain remaining across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and southern Arkansas. Unfortunately, it looks like this pattern will continue for much of next week.

Forecast models are showing 3 to 4-inch accumulations across I-30 and points to the north through Monday night, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations I-20 and south. There remains a lot of uncertainty as the front could be further north or south, and that would change the corridor of heaviest rain.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through next Monday

