Warm and breezy Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon through early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is bringing scattered thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex this morning. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of severe storms late Thursday into Friday morning.

Expect rain chances to remain highest north of I-20 this morning as we have thunderstorms producing lightning and thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

All other areas will begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with a breezy south wind developing. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Futurecast shows the highest rain chances remaining north of I-20 through the morning, with a gradual tapering of rain in these areas through the afternoon. There is only a 20 to 30 percent chance of mainly an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorms for areas along and south of Interstate-20.

A cold front will move in tomorrow bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. With the front moving in during the warm afternoon and evening hours, we may see a line of thunderstorms develop late in the day that carries into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘slight risk’ outlook for strong to severe storms Thursday through early Friday. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather hazard, but hail and a few isolated tornadoes may be possible as well.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning



We may see a 2nd line of storms move in Friday morning before cooler air arrives during the day and turns off the severe weather threat. Rain is expected to continue for much of the day Friday before tapering off as we move into Saturday. It looks like we’ll see a break from rainfall much of the day Saturday with cool highs in the 50s.



Rain will return quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning as our next disturbance moves in. Some areas may receive 2 to 4 inches of rain with the highest accumulations south of I-20. While no widespread flooding is expected, a localized flood threat could develop.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.