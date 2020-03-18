Warm and breezy Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon through early Friday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is bringing scattered thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex this morning. An approaching cold front will bring a chance of severe storms late Thursday into Friday morning.

Expect rain chances to remain highest north of I-20 this morning as we have thunderstorms producing lightning and thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

1-hour radar loop

All other areas will begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with a breezy south wind developing. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Futurecast shows the highest rain chances remaining north of I-20 through the morning, with a gradual tapering of rain in these areas through the afternoon. There is only a 20 to 30 percent chance of mainly an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorms for areas along and south of Interstate-20.

A cold front will move in tomorrow bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. With the front moving in during the warm afternoon and evening hours, we may see a line of thunderstorms develop late in the day that carries into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘slight risk’ outlook for strong to severe storms Thursday through early Friday. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather hazard, but hail and a few isolated tornadoes may be possible as well. 

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning


We may see a 2nd line of storms move in Friday morning before cooler air arrives during the day and turns off the severe weather threat. Rain is expected to continue for much of the day Friday before tapering off as we move into Saturday. It looks like we’ll see a break from rainfall much of the day Saturday with cool highs in the 50s. 


Rain will return quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning as our next disturbance moves in.  Some areas may receive 2 to 4 inches of rain with the highest accumulations south of I-20. While no widespread flooding is expected, a localized flood threat could develop.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 69°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Friday

70° / 48°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 70° 48°

Saturday

62° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 62° 47°

Sunday

58° / 51°
Showers
Showers 50% 58° 51°

Monday

69° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 69° 58°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 78° 62°

