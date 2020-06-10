Warm and breezy Wednesday with lower humidity, pleasant June weather for the remainder of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold front that brought late-night thunderstorms is moving out of the ArkLaTex and a pleasant weather pattern will move in for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s in many areas this morning. Humidity is rapidly dropping behind this front as a northwest wind pushes dry air into the region and gets rid of the muggy Gulf air we’ve had for the past week. While it will still be warm today with highs in the 80s, it will feel significantly better than yesterday, these temperatures are running a few degrees below normal.

It will be another breezy day with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour. We do have a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for most of us. Wave action will be dangerous to boaters in small crafts. This may be the last advisory of any kind we’ll see over the next week.

Lake Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday

We’ll still have some clouds in place along and south of I-20 this morning, but the dry north wind will quickly get rid of this and we’ll be sunny in all areas by late morning and throughout the afternoon.

If the afternoons are still too warm for your liking, the low humidity will give us great morning temperatures for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. We may even have a few areas fall into the 50s tonight north of I-30.

Wednesday night/Thursday morning foreast lows

Expect another day in the 80s tomorrow before the we warm into the low 90s this weekend. Each day that we are dry the temperatures will warm up and we’ll eventually be in the mid 90s next week. Next week is looking to be a dry one as well.

