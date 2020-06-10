Warm and breezy Wednesday with lower humidity, pleasant June weather for the remainder of the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold front that brought late-night thunderstorms is moving out of the ArkLaTex and a pleasant weather pattern will move in for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s in many areas this morning. Humidity is rapidly dropping behind this front as a northwest wind pushes dry air into the region and gets rid of the muggy Gulf air we’ve had for the past week. While it will still be warm today with highs in the 80s, it will feel significantly better than yesterday, these temperatures are running a few degrees below normal.

It will be another breezy day with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, and gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour. We do have a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for most of us. Wave action will be dangerous to boaters in small crafts. This may be the last advisory of any kind we’ll see over the next week.

Lake Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday

We’ll still have some clouds in place along and south of I-20 this morning, but the dry north wind will quickly get rid of this and we’ll be sunny in all areas by late morning and throughout the afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

If the afternoons are still too warm for your liking, the low humidity will give us great morning temperatures for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. We may even have a few areas fall into the 50s tonight north of I-30.

Wednesday night/Thursday morning foreast lows

Expect another day in the 80s tomorrow before the we warm into the low 90s this weekend. Each day that we are dry the temperatures will warm up and we’ll eventually be in the mid 90s next week. Next week is looking to be a dry one as well.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 87° 62°

Thursday

88° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 64°

Friday

91° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 91° 68°

Saturday

95° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 95° 70°

Sunday

95° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 71°

Monday

97° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 97° 72°

Tuesday

97° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss