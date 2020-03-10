Warm and dry in most areas Tuesday, heavy rain possible late this week and into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A weak frontal boundary is passing through the ArkLaTex this morning. We may see a few isolated showers early in the day, and warm temperatures through the middle of the week.

1-hour radar loop

Temperatures in most areas will be in the low 60s this morning, then warming into the mid and upper 70s later this afternoon. It will be one of the warmer days we’ve had so far in 2020. Wind will be out of the west for much of the day at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The front passing through this morning may bring a quick shower with light accumulations through mid-morning south of I-20. This front will then lift north as a warm front this evening keeping very slight rain chances in the forecast again late tonight and tomorrow.

There will be a higher chance for rain late Wednesday into early Thursday across the I-30 corridor as an upper-level disturbance moves over our stalled front. 1 or 2 storms will be capable of high wind or large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather in place across the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather late Wednesday into early Thursday morning

Most of us will remain dry through Thursday, but it appears all areas will have to deal with rainfall Friday through the weekend as our next cold front moves into the region. Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms are likely during this time-frame as the front stalls across the region. As of now the severe weather threat looks low, but can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday. The threat for heavy rain is increasing as we may see widespread accumulations in the 2 to 3 inch range, with the corridor of heaviest rain across the northern ArkLaTex. This may bring new rises on area lakes and rivers.

