Warm and dry Tuesday, severe weather returns to the ArkLaTex Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a foggy start to our Tuesday morning, we will enjoy a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. The chance of severe storms returns to the region tomorrow.

This morning we are going to see areas of patchy to dense fog through 9 a.m. with temperatures running on the cool side, in the 40s and low 50s. There are a few isolated thunderstorms in east Texas and Louisiana. Most of this will remain south of I-20 before it dissipates this morning. Some of the storms could produce hail as well as frequent lightning.

1-hour radar loop

A southeast breeze will return today warming us into the low 80s this afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, overall more sun that we received yesterday.

Tuesday afternoon forecast highs

Our attention turns to Wednesday when an approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms that will bring a chance of severe weather late Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center is going with a ‘slight risk’ for all counties and parishes. A level 2 threat on the 1 to 5 scale. This means scattered severe storms will be possible. There may be an upgrade to an ‘enhanced risk’ somewhere near or over the ArkLaTex in future outlooks later today or tomorrow morning.

Wednesday severe weather risk

A warm front will lift north across the region in the morning creating a warm and unstable environment favorable for supercells to develop. Any storms that form before noon will initially be capable of large hail. As a cold front approaches during the afternoon storms will become capable of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Futurecast shows thunderstorms for much of the afternoon and evening, with a few strong storms lingering south of I-20 into Wednesday night.

Another concern is the threat for heavy rain. 1 to 2 inch accumulations will be possible along and south of I-20, with isolated spots picking up over 3 inches of rain. Given the heavy rain in these areas Sunday, we may see flash flooding in some areas of east Texas and particularly northwest Louisiana. We may see a Flash Flood Watch issued at some point.

Expected rainfall accumulations tonight through early Thursday morning

Quiet weather is expected Thursday with sun returning and highs in the 70s. Another cold front will move through late Friday bringing a chance of a few late day showers and storms. The severe weather threat looks low. A spectacular weather pattern is on the way this weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

