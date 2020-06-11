Warm and dry weather expected through the weekend, morning temperatures will stay comfortable

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are feeling the effects of low humidity across the ArkLaTex this morning as temperatures have fallen into the 50s in most areas. It will feel refreshing ahead of what will be a warm afternoon.

It’s Juine, so we are headed for a warm afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will remain low, and coming off 2 windy days, the breeze will be much lighter today, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

High pressure is building to our west, and this will keep the jetstream and storms moving across the northern United States and Canada, while we’ll sit in a pattern that brings all day sunshine for the foreseaable future. Don’t expect much more than a few upper level clouds between now and Sunday.

It’s kind of an a la carte pattern Friday through the weekend. You can pick out the time of day that suits your weather needs. Low humidity will keep morning temperatures comfortably in the 60s each day, so if you have to do any yard work the mornings will be perfect for this. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, close to normal, so if you’re looking to sit by the pool or lounge in the shade it will be great for that as well.

You can wash your car today and not have to worry about any rain for awhile. It looks like we’ll be dry through at least the middle of next week, and possibly all of next week. It looks like a south breeze will return early next week which will bring a return of humidity and mid 90s heat.

