SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We will enjoy spectacular weather today, and it will turn warmer as we move through the weekend and into Memorial Day.

Low humidity and lots of sunshine Friday: We will have enjoyable weather all hours of the day. It is starting out with a rare late-May chill, as sunrise temperatures will be in the low 50s across the northern ArkLaTex, and in the mid to upper 50s in all other areas.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s this afternoon, coming in a few degrees below average. A dry north wind will keep the humidity very low and the skies sunny. It will not be as windy as yesterday, but we will feel a breeze moving through at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

If you are heading to Festival Plaza in Shreveport for Mudbug Madness for food and beverages this afternoon it will be in the 80s, but you will find plenty of shaded areas that will feel great with the low humidity. Temperatures will be in the 70s after sunset for the concerts taking place tonight.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Saturday starts out cool but turns hot in the afternoon: Temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s tonight. If you are trying to mow the lawn, take a long walk, or do anything outside this weekend the prime time for this will be between 7 and 10 a.m. Saturday when the temperatures will be the coolest we feel this weekend. Humidity should remain low Saturday, but the heat will build with highs winding up in the low 90s during the afternoon. It will remain mostly sunny with a light south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Weekend forecast

Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday will also bring high temperatures in the low 90s, but the humidity will begin to rise so temperatures will be warmer Sunday and Monday morning. The higher humidity will bring partly cloudy skies but there won’t be any rain in the weather pattern through at least Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain will return by late Wednesday into Thursday. This does not look to be a heavy rain threat, but hopefully, the few showers we manage to see will cool us to normal levels. The average high for late May/early June is in the mid to upper 80s.