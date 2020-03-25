Warm and dry Wednesday, record heat possible tomorrow, rain returns Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will finally get a break from the rain today as pleasant weather is expected Wednesday. Record heat will be possible Thursday and Friday before our next cold front brings rainfall early in the weekend.

A cold front exiting to the east has brought dry air into the region this morning, and temperatures in most areas will start out in the 50s. We’ll see areas of patchy to dense fog through sunrise across deep east Texas, with some additional fog possible in surrounding areas. There is a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. for Shelby County only.

You’ll notice a few clouds this morning and it will be partly cloudy to begin the day. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a light east wind. No rain is expected today through Friday.

Despite the cooler weather this morning, we are in for a pleasant and warm afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Running about 10 degrees above normal. The warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday as high pressure strengthens. We could tie or break record highs each day. Don’t be surprised to see a few areas hit the 90-degree mark for the first time in 2020 tomorrow.

Wednesday afternoon forecast highs

The 2-day heatwave will be halted by a cold front returning Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will fall back into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. This front will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon. At the moment we don’t expect widespread severe weather due to the front arriving when temperatures are lower in the morning. However, there does look to be enough ingredients for a low-end severe weather threat so check back for updates.

Dry weather is in the pipeline for Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms will increase next Monday and Tuesday. We could see a heavy rain threat develop next week.

Extended forecast

